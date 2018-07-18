Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mexico electoral authority issues $10 million fine

July 18, 2018 8:36 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s electoral authority has levied a $10 million fine on the party of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for allegedly establishing a trust fund for victims of last year’s earthquake that had unusual movement of funds.

The National Electoral Institute says most of the fund money went to members of the Morena party. It could not establish whether the money then went to earthquake victims or determine the original sources of much of the money.

In a statement Wednesday, the institute said it is illegal for political parties to give out money.

Morena says the fund was private and not run by the party. It plans to appeal.

The electoral authority also voted to fine the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and conservative National Action Party for separate finance violations.

