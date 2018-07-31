Listen Live Sports

Mexico extradites suspect in Border Patrol agent’s slaying

July 31, 2018 9:58 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man accused of participating in the killing of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry has been extradited to the U.S. to face murder charges.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was sent Tuesday to Tucson, Arizona, where he will be charged with first degree murder in the December 2010 killing.

The killing of Terry revealed the “Fast and Furious” operation, in which U.S. federal agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations. But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two that were found at scene of Terry’s death.

The operation set off a political backlash against the Obama administration and led the agent’s family to sue.

