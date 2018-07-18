Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico president-elect gives “blank check” for peace

July 18, 2018 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s future interior secretary says President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given her “a blank check” to seek ways to pacify the violence-wracked country.

Olga Sanchez Cordero said Lopez Obrador was familiar with her writings about possible drug decriminalization and had told her she had “a blank check, whatever is necessary to pacify this country, let’s open the debate.”

Lopez Obrador will take office Dec. 1 and has picked Sanchez Cordero to head the department which oversees domestic policies and security.

Current President Enrique Pena Nieto has also spoken of debating decriminalization, but the proposal has made little headway.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Mexico reported 29,168 murders in 2017, a 27 percent increase over the year prior.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington