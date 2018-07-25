Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Michigan village elects cat _ ceremonially _ as mayor

July 25, 2018 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMENA, Mich. (AP) — Politics in a small northern Michigan village have gone to the cats and dogs and goats and even chickens.

Omena’s newly elected mayor is a feline named Sweet Tart. Dogs Diablo Shapiro and Punkin Anderson Harder are vice mayor and second vice mayor.

An election committee named Harley the goat press secretary while Penny the chicken is special assistant for fowl affairs.

The seats are ceremonial. WPBN-TV reports that the election is a fundraiser costing $1 per vote and brought in more than $7,000 to the Omena Historical Society.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Candidates have to be animals and live in Omena, which has about 300 human residents and is north of Traverse City.

An inauguration and parade were held Saturday. The newly-elected officers will serve three-year terms.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington