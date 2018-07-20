Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Minneapolis to release police shooting video by end of July

July 20, 2018 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ mayor says body camera video of a fatal police shooting of a black man will be released by the end of July.

Jacob Frey made the announcement Friday. Community members have called for footage from the June 23 shooting of Thurman Blevins to be released.

Authorities have said two Minneapolis officers fired their guns after chasing Blevins into an alley. They said a gun was recovered at the scene, but some community members have disputed that Blevins was armed.

Frey said earlier that he would release the footage once key witness interviews were completed and Blevins’ family was consulted. He said he now has confidence the video will be released before month’s end.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly have been on leave since the shooting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington