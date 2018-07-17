Listen Live Sports

Mock emergency planned to test procedures at nuclear plant

July 17, 2018 12:55 am
 
MINERAL, Va. (AP) — Safety officials are planning to stage a mock emergency at Dominion Energy’s Louisa County nuclear power plant to test emergency procedures onsite and in surrounding communities.

The drill is scheduled for Tuesday at the North Anna Power Station.

The exercise will involve officials in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties, nearby towns and various agencies, including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will grade the exercise and make the test results public.

A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management told The Daily Progress that the exercise is different every year. It could simulate a natural event, a mechanical failure or terrorism.

No matter what the scenario, it will require power plant personnel to follow emergency procedures as if it were a real event.

