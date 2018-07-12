Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Moon vows to increase trade with Singapore, Southeast Asia

July 12, 2018 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SINGAPORE (AP) — South Korea’s president has pledged to increase trade with Singapore as part of a strategy to raise its economic influence in the region.

President Moon Jae-in says the two countries agreed to “invigorate mutual investment” by significantly increasing the trade volume, which is currently at $20 billion.

He says: “We will spare no effort to ensure that the companies of our two countries will be able to do joint projects and make joint inroads into third countries together.”

The push is in line with the country’s “New Southern Policy,” which aims to strengthen its relationships with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Moon is on his first state visit to Singapore until Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington