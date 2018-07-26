Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nevada argues broad US effect of drugmaker execution delay

July 26, 2018 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State officials and death penalty experts say a court-ordered delay of Nevada’s first execution in 12 years could have a ripple effect in some of the other 30 U.S. states with capital punishment.

In an appeal filed Wednesday, state Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office asks the Nevada Supreme Court to overrule a judge’s order that delayed the July 11 execution of Scott Raymond Dozier.

He was convicted in killings in Phoenix and Las Vegas in 2002.

A state attorney contends pharmaceutical company Alvogen’s argument that it has a right to stop the use of its sedative is “PR bait.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Alvogen spokesman Halldor Kristmannsson declined Thursday to comment.

Nevada argues that if the drugmaker succeeds, companies making syringes, intravenous equipment and even latex gloves might try to block executions elsewhere.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington