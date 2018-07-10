Listen Live Sports

Judge: New Michael Cohen lawyer can access raid materials

July 10, 2018 5:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a new attorney for President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen can look at files seized by the FBI from Cohen’s home and office in April raids.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said Tuesday that attorney Guy Petrillo can see the materials.

The judge responded to a request from Cohen’s other lawyers, who have already seen the files. Prosecutors say they are looking into Cohen’s business dealings.

Cohen worked for the Trump Organization and Trump before he became ensnarled in a criminal probe.

Lawyers who represented Cohen in his effort to designate some raid items as protected by attorney-client privilege asked Wood for permission to turn over raid materials to Petrillo. The lawyers said prosecutors did not object.

