Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New York state launches tax probe of Trump Foundation

July 19, 2018 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York tax officials are investigating the Trump Foundation to determine whether President Donald Trump or his charity broke state law.

The probe began about a month ago and was confirmed Thursday by a state official with knowledge of the investigation.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about active investigations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Asked about the investigation, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the “law is the law” when it comes to any charity.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The matter could be referred to prosecutors, who could seek the release of Trump’s tax returns.

The investigation, first reported by The New York Times, follows Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood’s lawsuit alleging Trump used foundation money to settle business disputes and promote his presidential campaign.

Trump calls the lawsuit “ridiculous.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington