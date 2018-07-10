Listen Live Sports

NJ GOP candidate says House campaign chair should resign

July 10, 2018 2:39 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Republican congressional candidate is calling for the ouster of the House GOP’s campaign chairman after the party denounced him over racially charged social media posts.

Seth Grossman said in a statement Tuesday that National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Steve Stivers should resign and that the party should back candidates who support President Donald Trump.

Grossman’s statement comes after Stivers said Monday that Grossman should reconsider his candidacy . Grossman shared a post that disparaged African-Americans. He says it had been shared by Allen West, a retired black Army officer.

He faces Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City. Experts say it is likely to flip to Democrats in November.

The campaign committee hopes to find a new candidate.

