Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

North Carolina state House candidate to drop out due to blog

July 25, 2018 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for the North Carolina House says she plans to quit the race after being criticized for a 2006 blog post that made incendiary remarks about Mexican immigrants.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the N.C. Democratic Party distanced itself from Cathy Von Hassel-Davies last week after hearing of the post. Von Hassel-Davies was challenging Republican Rep. Dennis Riddell in an Alamance County district between Durham and Greensboro.

An expletive-laden post on her blog, “Cat’s Craft Corner: Rantings and Ravings of Perhaps a Lunatic,” suggested Mexican immigrants were “illegal” and criticized the U.S. for accommodating Spanish speakers. Von Hassel-Davies later apologized, saying her words were “indefensible” but inspired by her German father’s precarious employment.

State law lets local Democrats pick a replacement if Von Hassel-Davies withdraws.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington