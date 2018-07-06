Listen Live Sports

North Korea denounces US over human rights criticism

July 6, 2018 1:06 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state-run media has denounced the United States for raising the issue of the North’s dismal human rights record ahead of crucial talks between the countries to resolve the nuclear standoff.

The comments published on North Korea’s government-run Uriminzokkiri website on Friday came hours before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang for talks aimed at hammering out details on denuclearizing the North.

The website says Washington should stop provoking the North with an “anachronistic human rights racket” at a time of diplomatic attempts to improve ties.

Uriminzokkiri specifically raised issue with a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives in June that called for the “complete, verifiable, and irreversible human rights improvements” to be part of U.S. strategies for denuclearizing the North.

