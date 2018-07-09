Listen Live Sports

Nurse to face trial in death of McMaster’s father

July 9, 2018 3:34 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered a nurse to stand trial in the death of the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster while at a Philadelphia senior care facility.

Judge Karen Y. Simmons ruled Monday after a two-part preliminary hearing that Christann Gainey, a former contract nurse at Cathedral Village in Philadelphia, will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, neglect of care of a dependent person and tampering with records.

Prosecutors say Gainey failed to do mandatory medical and neurological checks on H.R. McMaster Sr. prior to his fatal fall at the facility in April.

Gainey’s attorney says the woman is being used as a scapegoat for the facility and that charges were brought only after a call from the White House.

