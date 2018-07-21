Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officer faces police charges in black man’s chokehold death

July 21, 2018 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has begun disciplinary proceedings against a white officer accused in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man who gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

A police spokesman says departmental charges were presented Friday to Officer Daniel Pantaleo.

NYPD officials had said they’d start the disciplinary process against Pantaleo in Eric Garner’s July 2014 death, which sparked protests about police treatment of black people. The officials had been waiting to see whether federal prosecutors would bring criminal charges but decided to move forward.

A police watchdog agency called the Civilian Complaint Review Board will prosecute Pantaleo.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Pantaleo appears on a cellphone video putting Garner in an apparent chokehold, which is banned under NYPD policy.

Pantaleo’s lawyer says he used a takedown move taught by the police department and expects to be vindicated after trial.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington