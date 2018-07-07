Listen Live Sports

Officer who used stun gun on sitting man won’t be suspended

July 7, 2018 3:04 pm
 
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor says a police officer seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he was sitting on a curb will not be suspended or fired.

Lancaster Mayor Diane Sorace has said Friday that the officer has not violated current use of force policies, but those policies are being updated.

Sorace says the new policy allows stun gun use only when an officer is “faced with direct physical confrontation.” She says she was sorry for “the hurt, pain and turmoil this incident has caused for all involved.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Williams, who is black, has filed suit against the officer and city police department alleging excessive force and racial profiling.

His attorney, Brian Mildenberg, says it’s “outrageous” that the officer wasn’t suspended during the investigation.

