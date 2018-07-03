Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officers suspended for failing to investigate 911 call

July 3, 2018 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has suspended two officers who didn’t get out of their patrol car to investigate a 911 call while a man lay dying outside a home.

Police say 44-year-old Robert Fason and another man were shot during an argument outside a Brooklyn bar on Saturday morning.

Fason fled from the scene and collapsed in front of a home.

A witness called 911 to report the injured man, but police say officers went to the scene and reported the call was unnecessary.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The witness called 911 again, and different officers found Fason dead.

NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said Monday the initial officers have been suspended due to a lack of investigation.

Aloma Fason, the man’s wife, tells WNBC-TV their family is considering legal action.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington