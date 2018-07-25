Listen Live Sports

Official: Flood-prone Ellicott City holding up against rain

July 25, 2018 10:48 pm
 
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say flood-prone Ellicott City in Maryland, scene of deadly flooding in May, is holding its own against heavy rains.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman tweeted late Wednesday that runoff waters have not breached the key canal near Main Street in that city. He adds the channel is capable of handling the rainfall but urges residents to keep close watch.

Torrential rains in late May sent raging brown waters churning down Main Street for the second time in less than two years. Authorities say a 39-year-old man died while trying to help a woman rescue her cat in that flash flooding. Devastating flooding also ravaged the former mill town in July 2016.

Days of drenching rains have soaked much of Maryland, including Baltimore, prompting flash flood watches into Wednesday evening.

Today in History

