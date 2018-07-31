Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Official kneels during Pledge of Allegiance to protest Trump

July 31, 2018 3:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — A town official opposed to President Donald Trump’s policies took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at a tense meeting packed with more than 100 people, dividing community residents and furthering an intense debate over protests and the First Amendment.

Haddam Selectwoman Melissa Schlag faced jeers while she kneeled during the pledge on Monday and asked residents and politicians to not add words to her “silent protest.”

“I appreciate everyone coming out because this is truly town government at its best,” Schlag, a Democrat, said after the demonstration. “We need to continue the conversation or hate will continue to fester.”

Haddam resident Marine Pablo Arroyo told Schlag she should protest on her own time.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“I am not here to disrespect you as you’ve done to my flag, my country,” Arroyo said.

Vietnam veteran and town resident Bob Wallin, who supported Schlag’s right to protest, said no one has a right to tell her how and when to exercise free speech.

Before the meeting, about 100 people organized by Republican governor’s race candidate Tim Herbst and state Sen. Art Linares rallied in the town, which has about 8,000 residents, to call Schlag’s protest disrespectful. A crowd of about 75 rallied in a different part of town in support of Schlag’s protest.

Schlag said she began kneeling during the pledge earlier this month to protest Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his hard-line stance on immigration and other policies. Trump, a Republican, has said his immigration policies and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border are meant to keep the United States safe.

Schlag said she has no plans to seek higher office. She said she has received harassment and threats over her protest and calls for her resignation.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington