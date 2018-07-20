Listen Live Sports

Officials: Missing Pakistani peace activist returns home

July 20, 2018 3:05 am
 
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a peace activist who mysteriously went missing in December has returned home in the eastern city of Lahore after his abductors freed him.

Raza Mahmood Khan was detained during a raid at his home by armed men, who also seized his computer after he campaigned for better ties between Pakistan and neighboring India.

On Friday, two police officers and a government official confirmed Khan returned home last week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record.

Pakistan has witnessed a crackdown on human rights defenders, activists, journalists and members of civil society ahead of July 25 parliamentary elections.

Domestic and international rights groups have asked Pakistan to end the crackdown and ensure freedom of speech.

