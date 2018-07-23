Listen Live Sports

Officials seek new rules as scooters appear in Baltimore

July 23, 2018 7:39 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — As more people are scooting around Baltimore officials are scrambling to create regulations for the mode of transportation that’s become popular among some residents and raised concerns including safety for others.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that more than 60 dockless, battery-powered scooters from California-based Bird have become fixtures in the city since arriving three weeks ago. The standup scooters can be rented using a mobile app for $1 to start plus 15 cents a minute.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen says that from his understanding the transportation startup essentially drops their scooters off and then cities must develop regulations. City transportation spokeswoman Kathy Dominick says citizens renting the scooters are riding at their own risk until officials establish rules.

Bird didn’t respond to a request from The Sun to comment on Cohen’s criticism.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

