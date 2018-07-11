Officials to recount votes in Maryland county executive race

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — There will be a recount in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive after the declared winner had nine more votes than the candidate who finished second.

News outlets report the recount begins Thursday. State Sen. Jim Brochin submitted a petition Tuesday for a manual recount of the nearly 85,000 ballots cast in the election. He lost by nine votes to former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Brochin made the request hours after elections officials certified the results.

Olszewski tells The Baltimore Sun he supports the recount. Brochin’s campaign attorney, Tim Hodge, says there’s going to be a paper recount of votes from early voting, Election Day, absentees and provisionals.

Advertisement

Officials expect the recount process to take roughly five days. The primary’s winner will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.