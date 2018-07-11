Listen Live Sports

O’Rourke raises $10.4M, keeping flush his bid to upset Cruz

July 11, 2018 10:41 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he raised more than $10.4 million over the past three months, putting him on track to again outpace U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, whom he’s trying to upset in November.

O’Rourke announced Wednesday that his donations through June 30 came from nearly 216,000 contributors. He has more than $14 million in campaign cash on hand.

O’Rourke’s campaign has shunned donations from outside groups but still racked up impressive fundraising totals, repeatedly outraising Cruz.

The incumbent Republican hasn’t released his latest fundraising numbers. But the Washington Examiner reported that Cruz raised more than $4 million from April through June, leaving him with a campaign war chest worth about $10 million.

An ex-punk rocker from El Paso, O’Rourke’s campaign has garnered national attention. But he remains an underdog against Cruz.

