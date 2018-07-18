Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan reverses order to try ex-PM Sharif in jail

July 18, 2018 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have reversed this week’s controversial order that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be tried on corruption charges in jail for security reasons.

Information Minister Ali Zafar says Wednesday’s decision was made by the Cabinet in Islamabad.

The decision came a day after Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party demanded his trial be open to public.

Sharif was arrested when he returned to Pakistan from London last week to face a 10-year prison sentence on separate corruption charges ahead of July 25 national elections. He denies the charges.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Sharif is currently being held at a jail along with his daughter Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in the same corruption case. They have appealed their convictions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington