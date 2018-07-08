Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinian leader vows to keep paying attackers’ families

July 8, 2018 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he will continue paying stipends to Palestinian attackers and their families despite the Israeli parliament’s decision last week to withhold those funds from taxes collected on the Palestinian Authority’s behalf.

Abbas told a meeting of Fatah party leaders Sunday that his government will keep paying “our martyrs and prisoners and wounded people” as it has since 1965.

The stipends total approximately $330 million, which is about 7 percent of the Palestinian Authority’s $5 billion budget in 2018.

Israel says the payments encourage violence, a claim the Palestinians dismiss.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Abbas also voiced opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to restart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

He said he will not let Trump’s “Deal of the Century” work, saying some Arab countries have also rejected the U.S. plan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington