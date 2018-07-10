Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Panama, China open talks on free trade agreement

July 10, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials from Panama and China are meeting in the opening round of talks to reach a free trade agreement, one year after the two countries established diplomatic relations.

The talks started Monday in Panama City and are expected to last through Friday.

Panama’s commerce minister says his country hopes to become the point of entry for Chinese investments and products for the region.

Augusto Arosemena says that would be a fundamental part of the talks. China is the second largest user of the Panama Canal after the United States.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Panama dropped relations with Taiwan and established relations with China in June of last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington