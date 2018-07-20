Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Panel probing police misconduct refuses confidentiality pact

July 20, 2018 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent panel that investigates police misconduct in a Maryland city is refusing to sign a new confidentiality agreement.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore Police Civilian Review Board said Thursday that it won’t sign the agreement being imposed by the city solicitor’s office. Board members said they’re concerned that a restructure has landed it under the city solicitor’s office, which represents the police department, its officers and the city in lawsuits.

Board chair Bridal Pearson says the restructure is an effort to “strategically contain us” and hurts the board’s efforts to hold officers accountable. Pearson says the restructure has caused a conflict of interest. City Solicitor Andre M. Davis said at the Thursday meeting that the agreement wouldn’t change the nature of the board’s work.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington