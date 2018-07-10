Listen Live Sports

Pennsylvania man charged with trafficking over 3,500 turtles

July 10, 2018 7:05 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on charges of trafficking more than 3,500 protected turtles.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says David Sommers poached diamondback terrapins and their eggs from coastal marshes in New Jersey.

The turtles are protected under New Jersey law and by an international treaty.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents allegedly seized over 3,400 diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Sommers’ Levittown, Pennsylvania, home in October.

The indictment charges 62-year-old Sommers with smuggling turtles and submitting false records for a package shipped to Canada and four violations of the Lacey Act. The law bans trade in illegally obtained wildlife, fish and plants.

No attorney information was available for Sommers.

