...

Correction: Teva-US-HQ Move story

July 9, 2018 12:19 pm
 
1 min read
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In a story July 6 about Teva Pharmaceuticals moving its U.S. headquarters to New Jersey, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount in tax credits the firm is receiving. The state’s Economic Development authority approved about $40 million in credits over 10 years, not about $4 million in total credits over that period.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Pharma firm Teva moving HQ to New Jersey from Pennsylvania

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Teva Pharmaceuticals is moving its U.S. headquarters to the state from Pennsylvania. The Israel-based company is moving from North Wales to Parsippany-Troy Hills

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says Teva Pharmaceuticals is moving its U.S. headquarters to the state from Pennsylvania.

The Israel-based company is moving from North Wales to Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Murphy says the move will mean 843 jobs will be transferred or created and 232 positions will be retained.

The Democratic governor says the median annual wage for those jobs is about $128,000. The Census shows New Jersey’s median household income over the four-year period ending in 2016 was about $74,000.

New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority in June approved about $40 million in tax credits over 10 years for Teva.

Teva executive Brendan O’Grady says the company will keep a “significant presence” in Pennsylvania and that the new location will be closer to life sciences and business hubs.

