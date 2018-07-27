Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh applies new protest rules during tense rally

July 27, 2018 5:34 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demonstrators have screamed at Pittsburgh public safety officials through bullhorns, resulting in tense moments but no arrests as the city implements new guidelines for public protests.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a crowd surrounded public safety Director Wendell Hissrich and police Chief Scott Schubert as protesters gathered again Friday over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager. The protesters blocked at least one intersection.

A day earlier, the city announced new guidelines officials said would respect free speech rights while protecting public safety. The new policy says protesters aren’t allowed to block certain intersections or entrances to hospitals, special events or tunnels and bridges.

East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. Rosfeld’s attorney has said he believes the shooting was justified.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

