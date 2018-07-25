Listen Live Sports

Poland’s senators reject president’s constitution vote plan

July 25, 2018 4:07 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s senators have knocked down President Andrzej Duda’s proposal for a referendum on revising the country’s constitution.

The Senate voted 30-10 with 52 abstentions on Wednesday to reject Duda’s plan.

The president had argued a referendum that asked voters if they wanted the Constitution of Poland changed and if so, to what extent, would give Poles a meaningful say on their futures.

The Senate is dominated by the ruling Law and Justice party. Duda also is from the party, but came up with the referendum plan on his own and it didn’t receive party support.

Law and Justice is focused on an overhaul of Poland’s judicial system that critics say subjects judges to political control and violates the current constitution. The party is not currently interested in changing the constitution.

