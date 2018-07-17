Listen Live Sports

Police: 1 Baltimore County officer out, 1 suspended

July 17, 2018 5:42 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — One police officer has left the Baltimore County police and another has been suspended amid an investigation into claims made against them in a high-profile police corruption trial.

County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells The Baltimore Sun that officer Michael Woodlon has been suspended with pay pending a probe. He says an unidentified officer is “no longer employed” with the force as a result of an administrative investigation.

At the Gun Trace Task Force corruption trial earlier this year in Baltimore city, a disgraced ex-detective testified that he had stolen cash along with Woodlon. A crooked bail bondsman testified he broke into a home with a county officer.

County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger says both officers have recently been on a “do not call” list, meaning they couldn’t testify.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

