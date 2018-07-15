Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: 2 killed in drive-by shooting on Ohio interstate

July 15, 2018 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say multiple shots have been fired into a car on an interstate in Cleveland, killing two people.

Cleveland police didn’t immediately release the identities of the two people who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on Interstate 90. Authorities say the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police didn’t immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington