Police: Bank teller shot by gunman with big wig, pink jacket

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a bank robber wearing a big wig and a pink jacket shot and wounded a teller before getting away with money.

Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael says in a statement that the holdup occurred Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust branch in that area.

Michael says the suspect wore a wig with long dreadlocks, in addition to sunglasses, a pink jacket and black pants. Police released surveillance photos of a suspect holding a gun and a wad of cash who they’re seeking.

Michael says the teller was shot in the arm but the injury didn’t appear life-threatening. The teller was taken to a hospital.

