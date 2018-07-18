Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Bank teller shot by gunman with big wig, pink jacket

July 18, 2018 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a bank robber wearing a big wig and a pink jacket shot and wounded a teller before getting away with money.

Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael says in a statement that the holdup occurred Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust branch in that area.

Michael says the suspect wore a wig with long dreadlocks, in addition to sunglasses, a pink jacket and black pants. Police released surveillance photos of a suspect holding a gun and a wad of cash who they’re seeking.

Michael says the teller was shot in the arm but the injury didn’t appear life-threatening. The teller was taken to a hospital.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington