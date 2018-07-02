Listen Live Sports

Police: Internal affairs officer pushed wife down stairs

July 2, 2018 3:19 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A police internal affairs officer has been charged with assaulting his wife in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported Monday that Virginia Beach police Sgt. Shawn Walter Hoffman is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Court documents allege the 57-year-old pushed his wife down some stairs Saturday and that her injuries were consistent with a fall.

According to court documents, Hoffman denied pushing his wife.

In a report, Hoffman’s stepdaughter said she walked into the house and saw her mom at the bottom of the stairs with her elbow bleeding. A dog gate was also broken.

She wrote that Hoffman “kept saying, ‘I didn’t push her,’ and ‘I’d end my career.'”

Police say Hoffman will be reassigned during an investigation. He was released on an unsecured bond.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

