Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man killed mom, said she didn’t believe KKK beat him

July 9, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say a man charged with killing his mother at their Maryland home told officers she didn’t believe he was beat up by the Ku Klux Klan.

Anne Arundel County police said on Monday that officers called to the Millersville home Saturday for an assault report and found 53-year-old Rhonda Mack-Dickerson dead.

The Capital reports that charging documents state 23-year-old Torian Mack told officers he was “tired of my mom calling me a liar” after he told her he was beaten by the Ku Klux Klan.

Police say the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Dickerson-Mack’s death a homicide due to “multiple injuries to the head and neck.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Mack is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Court records show he’s being held without bond, but don’t list an attorney.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington