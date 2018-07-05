Listen Live Sports

Police: Man ran over officer, charged with attempted murder

July 5, 2018 5:40 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say a man who was shot by police while striking an officer with a stolen car has been charged with attempted murder.

The Daily Times of Salisbury quotes state police as saying 27-year-old Armand J. Cornish also was charged Tuesday with crimes including assault. A Thursday release by state police says Cornish stole a car June 29 and led police on a chase.

Authorities say Cornish ignored commands to stop and drove at a Cambridge police officer, who shot at Cornish. Cornish was wounded, though it’s unclear where he was shot. The car struck the officer’s leg and foot.

Cornish remains at the hospital under guard. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. It’s unclear if Cornish has a lawyer.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

