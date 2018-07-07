Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man says he’d kill supporters of Trump, congressman

July 7, 2018 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NESCONSET, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an angry Long Island man nearly backed over a campaign worker moments after saying he wanted to kill supporters of President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, both Republicans.

Martin Astrof was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat and reckless endangerment. The 75-year-old was jailed pending a Saturday arraignment.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available. A message on his home phone wasn’t immediately returned.

Suffolk County police say Astrof confronted campaign worker Donato Panico at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters. They say he aggressively backed up his car and nearly struck Panico before speeding off.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Zeldin has represented parts of Long Island since 2015. He says he’s received threats since Trump’s election.

He tweeted on Saturday that Trump’s son, Donald Jr., had reached out to make sure Panico was OK.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington