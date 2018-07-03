Police: Officer shoots passenger in SUV after chase, crashes

ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) — Police say an officer in Maryland shot a man after a chase and two crashes.

Baltimore County police said in a release that an officer responded to a theft report at a Walgreens in Parkville early Tuesday and pursued an SUV. The driver led a chase to Rosedale, crashing into the cruiser twice. When the officer approached, police say the driver ignored commands to get out and he fired, striking the passenger’s arm. The passenger is expected to survive. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Officer 1st Class McCain’s police powers are suspended, with pay. A fatal shooting last year by McCain was found to be justified. He was also involved in a non-fatal shooting in 2006.

The department doesn’t release officers’ first names or the races of officers or people shot.

