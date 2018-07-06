Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Principal who killed NY trooper had 8 assault rifles

July 6, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say a school principal who killed a state trooper owned 12 illegal firearms, including eight assault rifles.

Police say Trooper Nicholas Clark was shot and killed early Monday by Steven Kiley, who had barricaded himself in a house near the Pennsylvania border.

Police on Friday said the illegal firearms recovered also included three handguns and one rifle. They also recovered numerous high-capacity magazines.

Autopsy results show Clark was struck by buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun and that Kiley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Kiley also had a gunshot wound from law enforcement to his chest, which would have been fatal had he not killed himself.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Clark’s funeral is Sunday at Alfred University, where he played football.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington