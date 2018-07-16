Listen Live Sports

Police probe officer brushing off report of armed man

July 16, 2018 3:34 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are investigating after a Baltimore officer brushed off two firefighters’ report of an armed man.

At a news conference Monday, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle called the officer’s response “totally unacceptable.”

Police shared firefighters’ dash cam video from early on July 6 that shows the armed man cross their path downtown. They note that the man is ditching a gun and later searching in bushes. The firefighters call 911, and later tell an officer they spot a few blocks away. But she responds, “This isn’t my district.”

Tuggle says officers have a “responsibility to serve any place in the city.”

An internal investigation is underway, but police don’t yet know who the officer was.

Spokesman T. J. Smith says the gun was found later.

