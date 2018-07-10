Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police seek smooth suspect who stole $1,000 in razors

July 10, 2018 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — This suspect appears to be clean-shaven, but that didn’t stop him from allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of razors from a Massachusetts store.

The Braintree Police Department says they’re seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 in razors from a Stop & Shop in the town on Friday night.

The police department’s Facebook page had posted a message Monday night asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact police, or for the suspect to turn himself in.

The post says the police will give the smooth criminal a “big internet high five” for doing the right thing.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The theft had not been reported until Monday. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington