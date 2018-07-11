Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pollution controls help red spruce rebound from acid rain

July 11, 2018 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Thirty years ago, acid rain caused mostly by pollution from coal and other fossil fuel burning plants in the Midwest was killing red spruce trees on mountaintops across the Northeast.

Now scientists say the trees are rebounding due to stricter air pollution regulations and a changing climate.

Researchers studied data from 658 red spruce trees in 52 plots in Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts and Maine and found that 75 percent of the trees and 90 percent of the plots showed increasing growth since 2001. They credited cleaner air and a warming climate that has given the trees a longer growing season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington