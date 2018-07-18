Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
President Trump insults tiny country visited by LePage

July 18, 2018 4:28 pm
 
The country that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has been visiting in hopes of strengthening ties is the subject of a jab from President Donald Trump over NATO.

Trump questioned on Fox News Channel whether the military alliance’s mutual defense pact might conceivably let tiny Montenegro start World War III. He also says the country is home to “very aggressive people.”

The governor’s four-day stay had been wrapping up Wednesday in Montenegro, where he met with business and political leaders.

LePage says in a U.S. Embassy video that the Balkans have a difficult history but “everybody likes Montenegro.”

In 2006, Maine created a partnership with Montenegro that LePage says originally focused on disaster relief, emergency management and border security. He says it’s now expanded to areas like cultural and economic partnerships.

The Associated Press

