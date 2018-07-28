Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prominent lawyer who defended Milosevic killed in Belgrade

July 28, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say that a prominent lawyer who was on the defense team of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal has been shot and killed.

A police statement says Dragoslav Ognjanovic was killed late Saturday outside his home in the new part of Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The statement said Ognjanovic’s 26-year-old son was wounded in his right arm.

Ognjanovic was part of the legal team that defended Milosevic at the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, where he was tried for war crimes of the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Milosevic died of a heart attack in 2006 before the end of the proceedings.

Ognjanovic also defended well-known underworld figures in Serbia.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Serbian police say they are searching for the attacker.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington