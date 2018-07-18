Listen Live Sports

Prominent sovereign citizen sentenced for federal bank fraud

July 18, 2018 1:50 am
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent sovereign citizen has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for conspiring to launder money.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Heather Ann Tucci-Jarraf was sentenced Tuesday after delivering a 45-minute speech denying the federal judge’s jurisdiction and likening imprisonment to a “hostage situation.” She was convicted in February of counseling a man to steal millions from the United Services Automobile Association, an online banking service for military personnel.

Tucci-Jarraf is a former Oregon prosecutor who became well-known within the sovereign citizens movement, which denies the legitimacy of government authority. She was arrested outside the White House after the Secret Service told the FBI she was demanding a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Tucci-Jarraf asked the court clerk to file a notice of appeal Tuesday.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

