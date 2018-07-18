Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutors ask court to revoke white nationalist’s bail

July 18, 2018 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a Virginia court to revoke bail for a white supremacist they say violated the terms of his release.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci entered a motion this month to revoke 27-year-old Christopher Cantwell’s bail agreement.

Cantwell is accused of spraying counterprotesters with mace or pepper spray during a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last August. He’s charged with illegal use of the gas. He was granted the ability to post bail in December.

Tracci says Cantwell named a victim online and on a radio show, violating his release conditions.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Tracci’s motion requests that the bail agreement be modified to prevent future harassment if it’s not revoked outright.

The newspaper reports Cantwell’s lawyer didn’t return a request for comment.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington