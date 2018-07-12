Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutors request ex-state senator gets 5 years in prison

July 12, 2018 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have requested a five-year sentence for a former Maryland state senator who pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that prosecutors also asked former Maryland Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks get three years of probation. Oaks signed a plea agreement earlier this year that said he took money from an FBI informant and agreed to help defraud a federal housing agency. He resigned from the Maryland General Assembly in March.

The prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum this week that the 71-year-old also should be fined up to $300,000 and possibly reimburse the public defender’s office. Oaks’ public defenders submitted a filing earlier this week asking for leniency and an 18-month prison sentence.

Oaks is set to be sentenced July 17.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington