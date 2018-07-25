Prosecutors urge court-martial for midshipman in drug case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Military prosecutors are recommending a court-martial for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman accused of distributing illegal drugs.

Lt. Amanda Serfess said Wednesday that Midshipman Zachery Williams acquired drugs on the dark web and sold them to fellow midshipmen.

Williams declined to comment during the Article 32 hearing at the Washington Navy Yard. His attorney, Antoinette O’Neill, declined to give a closing statement at the hearing, which lasted less than an hour.

Navy Capt. John Han, the preliminary hearing officer, will make recommendations on whether the case should proceed to a court-martial.

Some of the charges relate to an arrest carried out last month by the Dover, Delaware, Police Department. Williams allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover officers during the Firefly Music Festival, but police later dropped the charges.

