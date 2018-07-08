Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Protesters confront McConnell outside Kentucky restaurant

July 8, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the Trump administration’s immigration policy as he left dinner in Kentucky, in the second such incident in under a month.

News outlets report the group outside Louisville’s Bristol Bar & Grille chanted “Abolish ICE!” on Saturday. The impromptu protest took place near where hundreds protested the government’s now-ended family separation policy outside an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office.

One protester asked, “Where are the babies, Mitch?”

McConnell’s dining companion, Kentucky politician Jonathan Shell, characterized the protesting group as “small” and “extremist.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Shell criticized one protester who called McConnell “turtle head” and said, “We know where you live.” While the protest was attended by Louisville’s Democratic Socialists of America, the chapter said in a statement that that protester was unaffiliated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington